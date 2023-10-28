Dileep is one of the popular actors of Malayalam Cinema. The 56-year-old actor shared first look from his upcoming film titled Bha Bha Ba on his birthday, which was on October 27. Dileep is seen holding sparklers in his hands, whereas the men around him are seen with their face covered in handheld welding helmets. The film helmed by Dhananjay Shankar also features Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. D149: Dileep Teams Up With Vineeth Kumar for His Next!

Dileep In Bha Bha Ba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dileep (@dileepactor)

