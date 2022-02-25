Bheemla Nayak stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead. The film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The veteran actor is seen in the titular role and many are impressed with his performance. Even Rana’s performance as Danny has been hailed by fans on Twitter. From the narrative to direction, the performances to the music, movie buffs are going gaga over Saagar K Chandra’s directorial.

The Power Star

Superhit

#Bheemlanayak interval Blockbuster written all over it. Second half is bonus. A to D ceenters oochakota — Sateesh Botta (@bkrsatish) February 24, 2022

The Film's Music

All Praises For First Half

Blockbuster 🔥. Bheemla > Gabbarsingh ani cheppochu. Waiting for 2nd half.#BheemlaNayak #BheemlaNaayak — King 🔔 (@King_One8) February 24, 2022

Lead Actors Steal The Show

Brilliant performance from @RanaDaggubati steals the show and next @PawanKalyan powerful presence made it roller coaster ride. Spl thanks to @MusicThaman he is on steroids 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BGM top notch 🔥. Director Sagar K Chandra direction 👌 and Guruji dailogues 👌. #BheemlaNayak — Sai Suraj (@saisuraj143) February 24, 2022

Massive Movie

Just done with d show. Massive movie in @PawanKalyan career. Trust me @MusicThaman anna bgm ki Kalyan nata viswaroopam add ayyi 2nd half evaru seats lo kurchoru. Climax touch by guruji #Trivikram will put you in awe @RanaDaggubati as Daniel shekar is too good❤️ #BheemlaNayak USA pic.twitter.com/IPcos2XaAT — Mr.CreepyHead (@MrCreepyhead) February 24, 2022

