Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, is the remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The makers of Bheemla Nayak are all set to drop the third single from the film titled “Lala Bheemla”. On Wednesday (November 3) evening, the makers are going to share the promo video of the track and it is going to be amazing treat for PSPK fans right ahead of Diwali 2021. The poster features Pawan Kalyan dressed in a lungi and shirt and an alcohol bottle is placed next to him. The song “Lala Bheemla” is composed by S Thaman.

Bheemla Nayak Song Lala Bheemla Poster

All get ready to burst 💥 ur Speakers 🎵🥁#LalaBheemla from the jungle 🌳 of #BheemlaNayakMusic #BheemlaNayak 💥 PROMO COMING TODAY AT 7:02 PM 🔥 #BheemlaNayakThirdSingle 🎵⚡️🎵⚡️🎵⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2a0ZkW4pqQ — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)