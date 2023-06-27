Dhanush's collaboration with new-age filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for the epic Captain Miller has generated immense buzz among the audience. In the latest development, the first look will be released on June 30, 2023. Portraying the lead role inspired by a Sri Lanka-based reformer, the actor's involvement has raised anticipation for this period action-adventure film. Dhanush's birthday (July 28), the team plans to release the teaser for Captain Miller, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Captain Miller First Look To Be Dropped Soon, Tweets Dhanush.
Check Out The News Here:
The most awaited #CaptainMiller First Look on JUNE 30 , 2023 🥁🔥@dhanushkraja @ArunMatheswaran @NimmaShivanna @sundeepkishan @gvprakash @priyankaamohan @dhilipaction @siddnunidop pic.twitter.com/XXPvoA2ku1
— Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi) June 27, 2023
