Choreographer Chaitanya, who shot to fame after appearing on the dance show Dhee, has allegedly died by suicide in Nellore. The Telugu choreographer posted an emotional video post on April 30, which is now going viral on the internet. He reportedly took such a drastic step after he could not repay the loan he had taken from many. Allu Ramesh, Telugu Actor and Comedian, Dies of Cardiac Arrest.

Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies

Telugu choreographer #Dhee Chaitanya dies by suicide, says 'I troubled many' in heartbreaking last videohttps://t.co/d0nAyuaITZ — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) May 1, 2023

Chaitanya’s Viral Video

