Vimala Raman is popularly known for her roles in Malayalam and Telugu films. The College Kumaran actress will reportedly tie the knot with beau Vinay Rai soon. However, neither couple nor their family members have made any official announcement on it yet.

Vimala Raman And Vinay Rai

'Pranayakalam' actress Vimala Raman, actor Vinay Rai to enter wedlock soon, say reports https://t.co/itdulWGI7p #vimalaraman #vinayrai — Mathrubhumi (@mathrubhumieng) April 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)