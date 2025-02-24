‘Rishabh Pant Ka Gift tha Wo’: Netizens React to Urvashi Rautela’s Pre-Birthday Celebration During IND vs PAK Match in Dubai Urvashi Rautela captured attention in the stands during the thrilling India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday (February 23). As Team India chased a target of 242, the Daaku Maharaaj actress added a vibrant splash of colour to the sea of blue in the stadium. Prior to the match, she shared a video of herself cutting a pre-birthday cake, celebrating her special day. The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments — some wishing her well, while others tagged Rishabh Pant, the Team India batsman-wicketkeeper she was once rumoured to be romantically linked with. Check it out. Jasmin Walia Confirms Dating Hardik Pandya? Singer Blows Kisses From Stands at IND vs PAK Match in Dubai (See Viral Pic and Video).

Urvashi Rautela at IND vs PAK Match in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

Netizens React to Urvashi Rautela's Video From IND vs PAK Match

Urvashi Rautela Instagram

'Rishabh Pant to Khel Bhi Nahi Raha'

Rishabh Pant to khel bhi nahi raha. — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) February 23, 2025

