DJ Tillu, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in the lead, had released in theatres on February 12. The film directed by Vimal Krishna received positive reviews and even turned out to be a hit at the box office. Now reports are doing rounds that the film will be premiered on the streaming service aha in March. However, there’s no official announcement on it yet.

DJ Tillu To Release On OTT

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)