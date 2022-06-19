There are many celebs who are posting wonderful notes across social media platforms on the occasion of Father’s Day. Namrata Shirodkar too shared a picture with her hubby Mahesh Babu. She shared a picture with him and captioned it saying, “To the man of my heart and the father of our kids.. Happy father's day @urstrulymahesh So grateful to be sharing this life with you.” Father’s Day 2022: Sushmita Sen Jets Off To Maldives With Her ‘Baba And Baby Girls’, Extends Heartfelt Wishes To All Dads On Social Media (Watch Video).

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)