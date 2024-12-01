The highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, aka L2E, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has officially wrapped its filming with the final shot captured at the scenic banks of the Malampuzha reservoir. Director and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also stars in the film, took to social media to share the exciting news along with a new poster, announcing the countdown to its release: “See you in theatres in 117 days”. L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer. The film will release in theatres on March 27, 2025. Ram Gopal Varma Calls ‘L2: Empuraan’ the Next Big Blockbuster, Shares Pics With Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

‘L2: Empuraan’ Wraps Filming

