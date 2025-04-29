Match 48 of the IPL 2025 is set to have Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 29. Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, have been one of the in-form teams in IPL 2025 but enter this contest on the back of a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, had a washout against Punjab Kings and would eye a return to winning ways as well. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match, which is set to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With a number of superstars set to be in action and the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs heating up, fans can expect a fascinating contest between DC and KKR. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Rajasthan Royals Jumps to Eighth Place, Stays Alive After Defeating Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

IPL 2025 Schedule for April 29

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)