It was on October 28, when Harish Kalyan tied the knot with Narmada Udayakumar at a grand ceremony at GPN palace in Chennai. Now, a day later, the duo hosted a grand reception and looked resplendent together. While the man opted for a suit, it was the bride who shined in a saree for the after marriage bash. Have a look. Harish Kalyan Marries Narmada Udayakumar; Check Out First Pics from Their Wedding!

Harish Kalyan and Narmada Udayakumar:

