Jai Bhim is the upcoming courtroom drama starring Suriya in the lead. The film is based on true events that happened in the early 90s around the life of a young couple who hailed from a tribal community. Suriya would be seen playing the role of advocate Chandru who brings all forces together to bring justice for an Irular tribe woman. This track gives a glimpse of the couple from Irular tribe and their happy times. The song “Sendumalli” is a heartwarming track crooned by Ananthu and Kalyani Nair. The song is composed by Sean Roldan.

Watch Jai Bhim Song Sendumalli Below:

