Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot with tennis player Himani Mor, marking a beautiful new chapter in his life. The javelin star announced the joyous news on his social media, sharing stunning pictures from their wedding rituals. In his heartfelt caption, he wrote, “Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.” Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Among them, Bollywood actors Gajraj Rao and Rajkummar Rao extended their love and best wishes, making the occasion even more special for the newlyweds. Neeraj Chopra Wife: Who is Himani Mor? Know All About Javelin Champion’s Partner.

Neeraj Chopra & Himani Mor Wedding Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

Gajraj Rao & Rajkummar Rao Congratulate the Newlyweds

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@neeraj____chopra)

