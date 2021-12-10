Jr NTR had crooned the hit song “Geleya Geleya” for late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s film Chakravyuha. It was the first time that Jr NTR had done playback singing for Kannada film industry and fans went gaga over his number. The actor paid an emotional tribute to the Power Star at the press meet of RRR that was held in Bengaluru today. Saying ‘This will be my first and last’, Jr NTR sang a few lines from the track and also mentioned, “wherever he is, his blessings will always be on us”.

Watch Jr NTR Singing “Geleya Geleya” At RRR Press Meet:

