On June 27, Kalki 2898 AD made its theatrical debut, drawing a huge crowd all over India. As the fans celebrated the film's release, all attention turned to the prominent vehicle aka Bujji from the movie which was stationed outside Prasad's Imax in Hyderabad, Telangana. Fans of Rebel star Prabhas enthusiastically gathered for the first screenings, where the scene outside quickly became a focal point. A viral video captured enthusiasts taking photos and even sitting inside the showcased vehicle, reflecting their intense anticipation for the bilingual movie. With a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the lively atmosphere underscored not only the film's premiere but also the dedicated support of Prabhas' fan base, setting a vibrant tone for its debut at Prasad's Imax amidst palpable excitement and fervour. 'Kalki 2898 AD': SPOILER ALERT! Vijay Deverakonda and SS Rajamouli's Epic Cameos In Prabhas-Starrer Leaked Online (Watch Videos).

Bujji Grabs Attention Outside Prasad's Imax in Hyderabad, Telangana

#WATCH | Telangana: A vehicle used in the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' becomes the centre of attraction for the people as it gets placed at Prasad's Imax in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/INsCdAX8hx — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)