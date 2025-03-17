The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to begin from March 22. Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their opening match against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals on March 23. Ahead of the IPL season 18, the Hyderabad-based franchise received a massive boost as their star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has joined the squad. SRH shared a special video of Nitish Kumar Reddy where he made his return in a savage Prabhas-like entry from his movie 'Salaar.' Earlier, Reddy suffered an injury during the home T20I series against the England national cricket team ahead of the IPL 2025. Recently, the all-rounder was declared fit to participate in the showpiece event. SRH IPL 2025 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Makes Savage Entry to Join SRH Squad for IPL 2025

NKR is here 🔥 Nitish Kumar Reddy | #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/X1DeNlOu2R — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 16, 2025

