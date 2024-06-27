Kalki 2898 AD is receiving rave reviews from fans and netizens in an unprecedented wave of acclaim. Viewers and critics alike are calling it a landmark achievement in Indian cinema. Nag Ashwin's film featuring the stellar cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, has ignited social media with its creative storytelling and breathtaking visuals. Early reactions are full of praise, highlighting the movie's unique blend of mythology and futuristic elements. X (previously known as Twitter) is buzzing with excitement, with many users applauding Kalki 2898 AD for setting a new benchmark in Indian cinema and considering it a groundbreaking piece of work. Check Out Netizens' reactions here: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Did Makers Reveal Dulquer Salmaan’s Poster Before Film’s Release? No, Here’s the Truth! (View Pics).

What Do Netizens Think About the Film? Check Out Their Reactions Here

One Word - Cool!

KALKI 2898 AD was outstanding! A visually magnificent sci-fi experience. It had a little bit of “Blade Runner” & “Mad Max” in there as well. The Prabhas VS Amitabh Bachchan fight scene was epic. And Deepika & Disha were so gorgeous, they made my head spin.#Kalki2898AD #KALKI pic.twitter.com/aE8iwak67O — Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) June 26, 2024

Groundbreaking

OneWordReview #Kalki2898AD- EXCELLENT RATING - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Kalki 2898 AD is truly groundbreaking film that set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. movie captivate audiences with their extraordinary blend of mythology and futuristic storytelling. The visuals are nothing short of… pic.twitter.com/A66IqURB7U — RIYA CHOUDHARY 𝕩 (@Riya8444) June 27, 2024

A Must Watch Film

Captivating

