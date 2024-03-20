Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje apologised after claiming a person from Tamil Nadu planted a bomb at Bengaluru's Rameswaram Cafe. Actor Kamal Haasan criticised her remarks, urging the Election Commission to take action. He called her speech condemnable and violated the Model Code of Conduct. Haasan called on BJP Tamil Nadu leaders to denounce the hate speech. He stated that the people of Tamil Nadu would respond fittingly in the upcoming elections on April 19. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister and BJP Leader, Apologises After ‘Tamil Nadu’ Comment Triggers Outrage (Watch Video).

Kamal Haasan's X Post

I strongly urge @ECISVEEP to take cognisance of this gross and condemnable speech by Union Minister @ShobhaBJP, which violates the Model Code of Conduct. I hope that @BJP4TamilNadu leadership, as proud sons of the soil, will join me in condemning this hate speech against our… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 20, 2024

