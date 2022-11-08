South star Karthi who is currently on cloud nine due to the success of his last releases Sardar and Ponniyin Selvan, today announced new film titled Japan. Earlier, the movie was tentatively called Karthi 25. The actor took to Instagram and shared pics from the launch of Japan. Ponniyin Selvan–1: Karthi’s Different Looks from Mani Ratnam’s Film Are Unmissable, Makers Say ‘The Many Shades of Vanthiyathevan’ (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karthi Sivakumar (@karthi_offl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)