It is Kunchacko Boban’s birthday today (November 2) and many are extending heartfelt birthday wishes for the Malayalam actor across social media platforms. The two actors had shared screen space in the film Virus. From the birthday note posted by Tovino it is clear that the duo share a great rapport even off screen. Tovino writes, “One of the happiest people I know who constantly keeps evaluating, hustling and improving! I wish u all great things in your life and keep making all of us smile with your positivity ! Happiest Birthday Chackocha !”

Tovino Thomas’ Birthday Note For Kunchacko Boban

One of the happiest people I know who constantly keeps evaluating, hustling and improving! I wish u all great things in your life and keep making all of us smile with your positivity ! Happiest Birthday Chackocha ! 🤗#HappyBirthdayKunchackoBoban pic.twitter.com/PrlUtee0ic — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) November 2, 2021

