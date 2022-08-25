Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut film Liger opposite Ananya Panday released in theatres today (August 25). Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the flick is touted to be an sports actioner with Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, among others playing key roles. Having said that, early reviews of the mass entertainer are out and they look mixed. As some cine-goers have liked the movie, while some feel it's flop. Check out what Twitterati have to say about Liger below. Liger: Aafat Song From Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Film Causes Outrage for Lyrics Mocking Rape.

'Ordinary'

ordinary 1st half.. you can only see vijay devarkonda not puri's vijay that x factor is missing and additionally stammering part is so annoying. some scenes were cringe maxx and too over. easily predictable plot#Liger — Peter (@urstrulyPeter) August 24, 2022

'Blockbuster'

First Half Done… Puri is Back to Form. A Blockbuster 🔥 Loading…. Exhilarating Action Sequences… Vijay’ @TheDeverakonda … Crisp Dailogues… Not a bit of lag except the stammer;) Pure @purijagan Mania… Go #Liger! pic.twitter.com/5wrDiOAroq — Ismail Penukonda (@iPenMD) August 25, 2022

'Excellent'

One word review:- Excellent One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie.#MikeTyson played an excellent role.#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty.#Liger #LigerReview pic.twitter.com/fNzJaH728X — 𝙰𝚑𝚊𝚍 (@catzproud) August 25, 2022

'Flop'

#Liger also flop.. Puri Jagannath became like RGV.. No content nowadays https://t.co/Xv0D8KAcj1 — Prakash A (@PrakashAamir) August 25, 2022

'Disappointing'

Vijay did his best with swag, fights and effort but the stammer went against him. Mike Tyson is ineffective and he wasn’t even needed tbh. A big opportunity wasted for @TheDeverakonda to go pan india as he’s badly let down by Puri. A disappointing film #Liger — sharat (@sherry1111111) August 25, 2022

'Great Job'

The master of screenplay , dialogues & characterization is back ! Make way for @purijagan , he is fuc***g back 👍🏾 #Liger #BlockBusterLiger @TheDeverakonda rocking @ananyapandayy is cute out and out entertainer , @getupsrinu3 great job 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KHEsSdLstd — #DalitLivesMatter (@jvtejah) August 25, 2022

