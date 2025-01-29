Ajith Kumar recently made everyone proud by securing a third-place victory at the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race driving for his team, Ajith Kumar Racing. Aadvik, the Tamil superstar's son, also has a keen interest in sports. Known for his active participation in sporting events, especially football, the young boy recently competed in inter-school athletic competitions where he secured first sprint and relay races. Ajith Kumar's wife, Shalini, took to her Instagram handle to share a video from the event, which attracted many reactions online. Thala fans took to the comment section and compared Aadvik with his dad. A user wrote, "Like father, like son!", while another commented, "Everyone here crediting Ajith sir.. But Shalini mam is also a remarkable sports person!! She’s a badminton champion." Check out the video and the reactions below. Ajith Kumar Secures 3rd Place at 24H Dubai 2025 Race; R Madhavan and Adhik Ravichandran Praise His Victory (Watch Video).

Ajith Kumar and Shalini’s Son Aadvik Wins Multiple Medals at School Sports Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar (@shaliniajithkumar2022)

Netizens React to Aadvik’s Sports Day Win

Someone Had To Say This

