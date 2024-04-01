Soubin Shahir, who is presently basking in the success of the survival drama Manjummel Boys, announced his next film on Easter day (March 31). The actor shared the first look of the upcoming Malayalam film titled Machante Malakha that co-stars Namitha Pramod, Dhyan Sreenivasan and others. Directed by Boban Samuel, the motion poster showcases Soubin as a bus conductor. Manjummel Boys: Telugu Version of Soubin Shahir’s Survival Thriller To Arrive in Theatres on April 6!

Machante Malakha Motion Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soubin Shahir (@soubinshahir)

