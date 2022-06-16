Adivi Sesh’s biographical drama Major opened to positive response from critics and fans. The film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has seen impeccable response in terms of box office collection. The total collection of the film’s Hindi version stands at Rs 10.40 crore! Major Box Office Collection Day 6: Hindi Version of Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar’s Film Mints a Total of Rs 7.12 Crore in India!

Major Box Office Collection

#Major [Week 2] Fri 36 lacs, Sat 63 lacs, Sun 85 lacs, Mon 31 lacs, Tue 31 lacs, Wed 31 lacs. Total: ₹ 10.40 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/AssPTxRrO6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)