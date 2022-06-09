Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar-starrer Major was earlier released in theatres on June 3. And, since the first day of its release it has been doing good at the ticket window. After running successfully for six days, the Hindi version of the flick has now collected a total of Rs 7.12 crore in India. Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh Will Give You Goosebumps as Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (Watch Video).

#Major maintains a strong grip on weekdays... An upward trend in Weekend 2 is a must, which will also give a hint of its *lifetime biz*... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 2.05 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 83 lacs, Wed 78 lacs. Total: ₹ 7.12 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/JBQtgkeRnE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2022

