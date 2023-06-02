Mani Ratnam is one of the iconic directors of Indian Cinema. Nayakan, Thalapathi, Iruvar, Bombay, Roja are among his top films. Actors look forward to work with him in his movies and Kamal Haasan has been one of the luckiest actors. On the occasion of Mani Ratnam’s 67th birthday today, the actor has not just extended his heartfelt wishes but even shared his experience of working with the ‘Doyen of Indian Cinema’. He wrote, “From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend!” KH 234: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam Reunite After 25 Years Since Nayagan; Watch Announcement Video of Actor's 234th Film.

Kamal Haasan’s Birthday Post For Mani Ratnam

If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who… pic.twitter.com/FoFz4pqaHh — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 2, 2023

