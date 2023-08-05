The reports are rife that Mrunal Thakur has bagged a project opposite Sivakarthikeyan. A source revealed to Chennai Times that the Sita Ramam actress will be playing Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘love interest’ in the film helmed by AR Murugadoss’. The source was quoted as saying, “Mrunal will be signing the project this week.” The untitled project is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. An official on the same is awaited. Hi Nanna: Nani Shares Mrunal Thakur’s Stunning Avatar As Yashna From Their Upcoming Family Entertainer and Extends His Heartfelt Birthday Wishes (View Poster).

Mrunal Thakur’s Upcoming Film

