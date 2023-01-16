The Malayalam film Mukundan Unni Associates stars Vineeth Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the black comedy crime film had opened to positive reviews from critics. But rumours are doing rounds that the film tanked at the box office. The director shared a series of tweets on the viral rumour and issued clarification about the same. He mentioned in his post, “The producer made profit, the film just didn’t become this “HUGE” box office hit, thats all. It did decent business overall. Nobody lost money.” Mukundan Unni Associates Movie Review: Vineeth Sreenivasan Stuns in a Negative Performance in This Darkly Entertaining Satire!

I see a general perception building here that #MukundanUnniAssociates was a box office failure. It’s not. The producer made profit, the film just didn’t become this “HUGE” box office hit, thats all. It did decent business overall. Nobody lost money. 😊 — Abhinav Sunder Nayak (@abhinavsnayak) January 16, 2023

The film did exceedingly well in cities, but underperformed in smaller centres and Malabar areas. The distribution lacked the hold to get proper theatrical support and the offline promotions were terrible. People in smaller centres didn’t even know such a film existed. — Abhinav Sunder Nayak (@abhinavsnayak) January 16, 2023

