Rita Anchan, widely recognised for her memorable role in the film Parasangada Gendethimma, passed away on November 13, 2024. The Kannada film industry mourns her loss, with filmmaker Raghuram DP paying tribute by sharing a heartfelt throwback picture of the veteran actress. Reports indicate that the 68-year-old had been struggling with health issues for several years and was under medication. Kannada Director Guruprasad, Known for His Films ‘Mata’ and ‘Eddelu Manjunatha,’ Dies at 52.

Kannada Actress Rita Anchan Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghuram D P (@raghu_ram1977)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)