In a much-awaited moment, Pawan Kalyan, after a week since joining Instagram, unveiled his first post, which is a heartfelt tribute to his co-peers in the film industry. The video captures precious moments featuring renowned stars, esteemed directors, talented actresses, and notable character artists. Among the luminaries showcased are Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Vijay, and Karthi. The captivating video also highlights leading ladies Ileana D'Cruz, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, as well as supporting actors such as Brahmaji and Brahmanandam. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside these exceptional personalities, Pawan Kalyan humbly acknowledges his association with the film industry. Ustaad Bhagat Singh: New Stills From Pawan Kalyan’s Highly Anticipated Film Unveiled! (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

