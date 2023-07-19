The first look of Rebel Star Prabhas from Project K would be out in an hour. The team at San Diego Comic-Con will be unveiling the first look poster of Prabhas at 01:23:45:67 PM (IST). His look from Nag Ashwin’s film is indeed eagerly awaited by fans. Project K also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Project K: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati Land in USA Ahead of Film's Big Reveal at San Diego Comic-Con (View Pic).

Project K Star Prabhas’ First Look Unveiling Time

The rise of our Hero at 01:23:45:67 PM (IST)💥 Stay sharp for the first look of the Rebel star #Prabhas from #ProjectK. pic.twitter.com/GansSoWZou — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 19, 2023

