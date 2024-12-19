‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun’s Film Grosses INR 1,366.6 Crore Worldwide – Reports

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the global box office, achieving a massive worldwide gross collection of INR 1,366.6 crore by Day 14. According to the details shared by Sacnilk, in India, the film starring Allu Arjun has earned a net total of INR 973.2 crore, with a gross collection of INR 1,136.6 crore, showcasing its widespread success across domestic markets. The overseas performance has been equally impressive, contributing INR 230 crore to the total. Allu Arjun’s stellar performance, combined with the gripping storyline, has ensured Pushpa 2 remains a box-office juggernaut. ‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office: Hindi Version of Allu Arjun’s Film Becomes Fastest To Hit INR 582 Crore in 12 Days.

‘Pushpa 2’ Collections Worldwide

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)