‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun’s Film Grosses INR 1,366.6 Crore Worldwide – Reports

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ continues its box office success, grossing INR 1,366.6 crore worldwide by the 14th day. Check out the film’s collection details here.

‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun’s Film Grosses INR 1,366.6 Crore Worldwide – Reports
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2024 10:21 AM IST

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the global box office, achieving a massive worldwide gross collection of INR 1,366.6 crore by Day 14. According to the details shared by Sacnilk, in India, the film starring Allu Arjun has earned a net total of INR 973.2 crore, with a gross collection of INR 1,136.6 crore, showcasing its widespread success across domestic markets. The overseas performance has been equally impressive, contributing INR 230 crore to the total. Allu Arjun’s stellar performance, combined with the gripping storyline, has ensured Pushpa 2 remains a box-office juggernaut. ‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office: Hindi Version of Allu Arjun’s Film Becomes Fastest To Hit INR 582 Crore in 12 Days.

‘Pushpa 2’ Collections Worldwide

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Allu Arjun Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Pushpa Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 Box Office Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Pushpa 2 Collection Worldwide Day 14 Pushpa 2 Collections Pushpa 2 Movie Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Pushpa 2 The Rule Collections Pushpa Box Office Collection Pushpa Box Office Collection Allu Arjun Pushpa Movie Pushpa movie Box Office Collection Sukumar
You might also like
‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun’s Film Grosses INR 1,366.6 Crore Worldwide – Reports
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2024 10:21 AM IST

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the global box office, achieving a massive worldwide gross collection of INR 1,366.6 crore by Day 14. According to the details shared by Sacnilk, in India, the film starring Allu Arjun has earned a net total of INR 973.2 crore, with a gross collection of INR 1,136.6 crore, showcasing its widespread success across domestic markets. The overseas performance has been equally impressive, contributing INR 230 crore to the total. Allu Arjun’s stellar performance, combined with the gripping storyline, has ensured Pushpa 2 remains a box-office juggernaut. ‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office: Hindi Version of Allu Arjun’s Film Becomes Fastest To Hit INR 582 Crore in 12 Days.

‘Pushpa 2’ Collections Worldwide

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Allu Arjun Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Pushpa Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 Box Office Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Pushpa 2 Collection Worldwide Day 14 Pushpa 2 Collections Pushpa 2 Movie Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Pushpa 2 The Rule Collections Pushpa Box Office Collection Pushpa Box Office Collection Allu Arjun Pushpa Movie Pushpa movie Box Office Collection Sukumar
You might also like
‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office: Hindi Version of Allu Arjun’s Film Becomes Fastest To Hit INR 582 Crore in 12 Days
South

‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office: Hindi Version of Allu Arjun’s Film Becomes Fastest To Hit INR 582 Crore in 12 Days
9-Year-Old Sri Tej Injured During ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident Declared Brain Dead, On Ventilator Support
South

9-Year-Old Sri Tej Injured During ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident Declared Brain Dead, On Ventilator Support
‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Allu Arjun’s Film Nears INR 1500 Crore Milestone Worldwide
South

‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Allu Arjun’s Film Nears INR 1500 Crore Milestone Worldwide
You might also like
‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office: Hindi Version of Allu Arjun’s Film Becomes Fastest To Hit INR 582 Crore in 12 Days
South

‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office: Hindi Version of Allu Arjun’s Film Becomes Fastest To Hit INR 582 Crore in 12 Days
9-Year-Old Sri Tej Injured During ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident Declared Brain Dead, On Ventilator Support
South

9-Year-Old Sri Tej Injured During ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident Declared Brain Dead, On Ventilator Support
‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Allu Arjun’s Film Nears INR 1500 Crore Milestone Worldwide
South

‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Allu Arjun’s Film Nears INR 1500 Crore Milestone Worldwide
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Sells Over 15 Million Tickets on BookMyShow, Surpases Ticket Sales of ‘RRR’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’
South

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Sells Over 15 Million Tickets on BookMyShow, Surpases Ticket Sales of ‘RRR’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Sells Over 15 Million Tickets on BookMyShow, Surpases Ticket Sales of ‘RRR’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’
South

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Sells Over 15 Million Tickets on BookMyShow, Surpases Ticket Sales of ‘RRR’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
50K+ searches
Mumbai Boat Accident
10K+ searches
Southampton vs Liverpool
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google Trends Google Trends
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
50K+ searches
Mumbai Boat Accident
10K+ searches
Southampton vs Liverpool
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel