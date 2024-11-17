Allu Arjun is back! This time, he’s not alone – he’s joined by the fans’ favourite, Srivalli, aka Rashmika Mandanna. The duo is in Patna for the Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer launch event. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to be rowdy, thrilling, entertaining, and everything needed to make it a blockbuster. The trailer has dropped, showcasing Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj, facing new challenges and how he overcomes the challenges that are thrown at him. Not to forget Fahadh Faasil who is a new addition to the film and gives a twist to the sequel. With his iconic dialogues, charismatic dance steps and acting skills, it is expected that Pushpa 2 is here to rule the box office. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh, among others, in key roles. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Makers of Allu Arjun’s Pan-India Film To Begin 7 City Promotional Campaign With Grand Trailer Launch Event in Patna.

‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer (Telugu)

‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer (Hindi)

