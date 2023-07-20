In a heartwarming gesture, superstar Ram Charan touched the hearts of his fans as he expressed his love for his wife Upasana and their adorable one-month-old baby, Kaara. Taking to Instagram, the doting husband and father shared a touching video that captured the beautiful journey of Upasana's pregnancy, along with heartfelt birthday wishes for both his wife and their newborn. The emotional video showcases their love and happiness, leaving fans teary-eyed and overjoyed at witnessing these precious moments. Ram Charan’s Fans Thrash Man Over Demeaning Comments Against Actor’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

