Ravi Teja has started the shoot of his 68th film today. It also stars Divyansha Kaushik. A poster has been released of the untitled film which gives us a hint about his character. Although he can be seen sitting in front of a desk with a typewriter on it, there's a bit of his oath in the background. So probably, he is playing a cop or someone who is part of the civil services.

RAVI TEJA: NEW FILM STARTS TODAY... #RaviTeja’s 68th film - directed by Sarath Mandava - begins filming in #Hyderabad today... Costars #DivyanshaKaushik... Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri... #RT68 announcement poster... pic.twitter.com/LqaWIRHVJQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)