Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron had some high praise for RRR to share with director SS Rajamouli. Meeting Cameron at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, Rajamouli stated that he liked the film so much "that he recommended to his wife and watched it again." Spending 10 minutes analysing the film with Rajamouli, the director thanked the filmmaker behind Avatar. Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins for Best Song; Watch Video of MM Keeravani’s Acceptance Speech Here.

Check Out SS Rajamouli's Tweet:

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻 Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

