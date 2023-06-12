Superstar Ravi Teja will next be seen in his 73rd film titled Eagle. The new poster shows him standing on top of a building looking out at the city and holding a large gun behind his back. The film is directed by Karthik Gattamneni, and stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. Tiger Nageswara Rao: First Look of Ravi Teja's Pan India Film Released.

