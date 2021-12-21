Today, Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1 completes three years of its release and the internet cannot keep calm. Fans of the South star have been pouring love on the star. Amid this, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who happens to be part of KGF Chapter 2, also penned a heartfelt note for Yash. He took to social media and lauded the KGF movie and mentioned how fans still cannot get over it.

Sanjay Dutt:

We still hear the whistles & screams echoing around us. We are indebted to all the fans who have embraced the movie as their own. This passion gives us renewed excitement & fuels our drive to present to you all #KGFChapter2 on Apr 14th 2022. #3yearsforKGFhttps://t.co/hmDcN8x8zt — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 21, 2021

