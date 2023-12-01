Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee turned out to be a hit actor and director combo in their maiden collaboration, Jawan. Not just that, the filmmaker is also known to create blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay. But what would happen when this trio collaborates for a project? Well, at a recent event, the Jawan director confirmed that he’s working on script featuring SRK and Vijay and this dual hero movie is happening. This video of Atlee talking about this mega collaboration has gone viral across social media platforms. Atlee Completes 10 Years in Showbiz! Director Pens Heartfelt Note on Insta, Thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Agarwal, and Others (View Post).

Atlee On Working With Shah Rukh Khan And Vijay

Atlee confirms his next with #ShahRukhKhan and #ThalapathiVijay. This will be the Biggest Collaboration of Stars and Biggest Movie of a decade. After #Jawan, it was obvious that Atlee wouldn't settle for low. He saw the BoxOffice potential with SRK and adding Vijay is a Tsunami! pic.twitter.com/pjEotxC3tz — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) November 30, 2023

