Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev were blessed with a baby girl in 2020, the couple announced it on Monday (October 11) with a cute video. They both got married in 2018. While sharing the video actress Shriya wrote, "Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine . While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil , our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures , excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god !" Have a look.

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

