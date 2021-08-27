Sudheer Babu and Anandhi-starrer Telugu film Sridevi Soda Center released in the theatres on August 27. Helmed by Karuna Kumar, the movie is touted to be a romantic actioner. It stars the actors as Soori Babu and Sridevi. The story of the flick revolves around the caste system that comes in between the love of the leads. Just in case, you are confused about whether to watch the film or not, fret not, as we've got you covered. As the Twitter review of Sridevi Soda Center are out and the film has received mixed response. Have a look. Sridevi Soda Center Trailer: Sudheer Babu’s Fight for His Love Anandhi In this Village Drama Is Intense (Watch Video).

Don't miss this movie... Love, cult, rustic movie lovers ki oka feast laanti cinema with an unexpected climax 😱🔥.. @isudheerbabu #Anandhi#SrideviSodaCenter pic.twitter.com/4QHHOKgveb — ... (@MaheTweetz) August 27, 2021

#SrideviSodaCenter..!! No sodas..!! Only BIGGGG rods..!! One of the boooooring and meaningless flicks in the recent times..!! 1/5..! — FDFS Review (@ReviewFdfs) August 27, 2021

Slow 1st Half , So Many Expected Scenes 👍 Sudheer Acting & Slang 👌 Very Impressive ❤️ Interval Twist & Manisharma BGM Are Highlights In The 1st Half #SrideviSodaCenter — 🎥 : (@SureshReddy_Mb) August 27, 2021

@isudheerbabu has improved a lot 💥💥 Ilane continue chesi inko 3 or 4 movies bro, 2nd tier hero league loki enter aitav 💥💥#SrideviSodaCenter 🤘👍 pic.twitter.com/GwCbSibF8h — HABEEBULLAH NANI NANDYAL 🔔 (@habeebullanani) August 27, 2021

Just now : watched #SrideviSodaCenter Decent first half , Excellent 2nd half !! Sudheer babu & Aanadhi acting 🔥🔥 director also good 👍#SudheerBabu hit kottesadu — Manu Rayal Seetimaarr on sep 3rd (@ManuRayal2) August 27, 2021

