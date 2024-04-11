Remember the video where renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli shook a leg with his wife Rama to the tunes of AR Rahman's hit track "Andamanina Premarani" at a wedding? A video of the couple rehearsing for the performance is going viral on social media platforms. Rajamouli and his wife, accompanied by a few others and the choreographer, can be seen practising the steps in the video, and they look adorable together. On April 1, the Bahubali fame director and his wife Rama performed the popular track at the marriage celebration of Mythri Movie Makers' daughter Cherry. Days after the wedding performance video went viral on social media, a rehearsal video emerged online, quickly gaining equal traction SS Rajamouli Grooves to AR Rahman’s Hit Track ‘Andamaina Premarani’ With Wife Rama at a Family Event (Watch Video).

Check Out the Dance Practise Video Here:

