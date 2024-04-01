SS Rajamouli Grooves to AR Rahman’s Hit Track ‘Andamaina Premarani’ With Wife Rama at a Family Event (Watch Video)

wife Rama showcased their dance moves. The charming duo grooved to AR Rahman’s song "Andamaina Prema Rani" from the Telugu film Premikudu during the wedding celebrations of Mythri Movie Makers’ CEO Cherry’s daughter. Rajamouli sported a black shirt and blue jeans, while Rama dazzled in a printed saree. Married since 2001, Rajamouli and Rama have a heartwarming family, including their adopted son SS Karthikeya and daughter Mayookha. This rare glimpse of Rajamouli's joyful side has certainly stolen the spotlight! Watch the video below! RRR: SS Rajamouli Gets Featured on the Front Page of LA Times For His Tollywood Epic Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR (View Pic).

SS Rajamouli Dancing With Wife Rama

Director @SSRajamouli and his wife groove to the beats of Beautiful melody, setting the party on fire at a family function 🤩#SsRajamouli #SSMB29 #Party pic.twitter.com/sjMAlo92Lw — IndiaGlitz Telugu™ (@igtelugu) March 31, 2024

