SS Rajamouli Grooves to AR Rahman’s Hit Track ‘Andamaina Premarani’ With Wife Rama at a Family Event (Watch Video)

SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama steal the spotlight with a viral dance video at a wedding celebration, grooving to AR Rahman’s "Andamaina Prema Rani." Watch the clip below!

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 01, 2024 12:08 PM IST

wife Rama showcased their dance moves. The charming duo grooved to AR Rahman’s song "Andamaina Prema Rani" from the Telugu film Premikudu during the wedding celebrations of Mythri Movie Makers’ CEO Cherry’s daughter. Rajamouli sported a black shirt and blue jeans, while Rama dazzled in a printed saree. Married since 2001, Rajamouli and Rama have a heartwarming family, including their adopted son SS Karthikeya and daughter Mayookha. This rare glimpse of Rajamouli's joyful side has certainly stolen the spotlight! Watch the video below! RRR: SS Rajamouli Gets Featured on the Front Page of LA Times For His Tollywood Epic Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR (View Pic).

SS Rajamouli Dancing With Wife Rama

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

