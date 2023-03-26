Here’s one of the major updates from SSMB28! The makers have dropped Mahesh Babu’s mass look from the upcoming Telugu film and announced that the film will be released in theatres on January 13, 2024. The film is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced under Haarika & Hassine Creations’ banner. SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas Reunite For Their Third Collaboration - Everything You Need to Know About the Untitled Movie.

SSMB28 Update

