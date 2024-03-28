Director-producer Karthik Subbaraj has announced that he will be teaming up with Suriya for his 44th project, tentatively titled Suriya 44. The director took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to announce the film by sharing a first-look poster. Sharing the intriguing first look, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome @Suriya_offl sir So Pumped up for this #Suriya44". The poster shows a crashed car with an arrow penetrating a tree with fire in the backdrop. The tagline in the poster reads Love, Laughter and War, promising an exciting cinematic experience. Suriya 44 will be produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films. Kanguva Teaser Out: Suriya and Bobby Deol Clash in High-Octane Historical Drama.

Check Out Karthik Subbaraj’s X Post Here:

