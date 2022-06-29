After Suriya was invited to be a part of The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences this year, the actor took to Twitter and thanked them. Along with it, he also mentioned that he will strive to make them proud. FYI, Suriya is among 397 invited celebs for Academy's membership this year. Oscars Committee: Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti Among 397 Invitees Get Invited To Become Members Of The Academy.

Check It Out:

Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/eyEK9hQxhF — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)