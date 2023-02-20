Meghana Raj Sarja is all set to make a comeback with the upcoming Kannada film titled Tatsama Tadbhava – The Confession. The thriller is written and directed by Vishal Atreya and produced under the banner of KRG Studios. The first look poster glimpses the actress’ fearless avatar whose mouth is covered with blood stained hands. While sharing the poster, Meghana captioned the post as, “When entrapped by fear, being fearless is her only way out! Unveiling the first look of Tatsama Tadbhava - The Confession.” Late Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Honoured at the Filmfare Awards, Wife Meghana Pens Heartfelt Note Showing Gratitude (View Post).

Meghana Raj Sarja In Tatsama Tadbhava

