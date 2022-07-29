Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming Malayalam film Theerpu is written by Murali Gopy and directed by Rathish Ambat. The actor shared an intense poster and revealed that the first teaser from the film would be out tomorrow (July 29) at 11am. Theerpu First Look Out! Prithviraj Sukumaran To Share Screen Space With Vijay Babu, Saiju Kurup, Isha Talwar, Indrajith Sukumaran In His Next (View Poster).

Theerpu Teaser Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)