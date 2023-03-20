Looks like all is not well between Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Reports are rife that Niharika, daughter of Nagendra Babu, and Chaitanya have unfollowed each other on Instagram amidst rumours of separation. The latter even deleted wedding photos from his Insta profile. The couple has not issued any official statement anything related to their personal matters yet. #Nischay Wedding: Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Tie the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony (View Pics and Videos).

Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Is trouble brewing between Niharika and Chaitanya ? Niharika Konidela , her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda unfollowed each other on Instagram. Reportedly, he even deleted wedding photos from the profile. — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)